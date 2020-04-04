Letter: A cyber school solution

Dear Editor:
The way we communicate and learn has changed so much in the last decade — yet somehow the public education model and traditional schools seem to have been frozen in time.
Remember when the only way to learn how to do something required a library card or enrollment in a class? Now, I have Pinterest, Youtube, Instagram, a Facebook group I can ask and a plethora of digital tools I can choose from that best suit my learning style.
How is this not the standard for our children yet?
Fortunately, public charter schools provide another option to keep us from being locked into a school district that hasn’t evolved or shelling out for a private school.
My fifth-grade son has switched schools three times before he found the right fit: a public cyber charter school. This option enables us as parents to be involved in learning and our children to be able to utilize available modern tools of technology in their school setting.
Cyber school students don’t sit isolated in front of a computer all day. My son plays football, takes piano lessons, completes offline coursework and is involved in social activities through the school.
My taxes pay for this option and public school districts profit from keeping a portion of those taxes allocated for every student that chooses to enroll in a charter school.
Instead of trying to get cyber schools closed or put restrictions on new enrollments, school administrators and anti-charter activists should focus on bringing their curriculum into the 21st century.
Alexis Pollack
Camp Hill
