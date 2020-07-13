Letter: A confused message

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Editor:

I just finished watching a video of a news conference with Gov. Wolf and Health Secretary Levine that focused on the steps taken so far to address COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. I must say I was impressed with both of them and how well they patiently worked together to address the reporters' questions. I feel blessed I live in a state that has this type of leadership for this situation.

But, as a life long Republican, I also must say I am troubled by what appears to me an over emphasis on the part of our party leaders (of which you are one) on individual freedoms. Yes, individual freedom is important. But, as was recognized when our country was founded, that only works when people temper that with thought for the people surrounding them. The messages sent out by our party from the top on down do not seem to take that into account.

The end result is a confused message on how to deal with COVID-19. What if Republicans were to join in clearly supporting and explaining why it is important for all to follow what is now viewed as best practices to limit the spread (hand washing, social distancing, limiting trips to crowded indoor venues, and wearing a mask in those settings or outdoors when within 6 feet). Cut back on this over-emphasis on individual freedoms and more on what we all can do to fight this virus.