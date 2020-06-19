Letter: A blue situation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Editor:

I feel that our women and men in law enforcement are being profiled based on the beliefs and actions of officers in other states. They are not being separated nor recognized in respect to the bad versus the good.

We fail to remember that women and men of law enforcement have rights just like the people they serve. Unfortunately, their rights are not being recognized, in my opinion. I feel women and men of law enforcement are trained to keep up with society's crimes on many levels. They do get trained on self-defense. It is my belief that they are assigned to do that by their superiors.

I promote the chokehold method as self-defense. I have seen it being used in the public. I also feel men and women of law enforcement definitely have a right to defend themselves, after all they are going according by what they were trained to do.

It is my opinion that the chokehold method is the first, last recourse before a firearm. The officers run a risk with possible entrapment by people they are helping. I know I would not want to come to work knowing situations seem so one-sided. I believe in equal rights. I believe in fighting for your rights especially, before one even gets them.