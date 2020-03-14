Letter: A bill to veto

Dear Editor:

There are better paths forward for Pennsylvania' economy than a strategy that relies on fracking, petrochemicals, and plastics for prosperity.

Despite that, last month our elected leaders in Harrisburg saw fit to approve a bill that will dole out billions in taxpayer subsidies to the fracked gas and petrochemical industries. The legislation-all House Bill 1100-would be Pennsylvania's economy to the fossil fuel industry for decades.

Why do our leaders insist on catering to extraction industries when neighboring states are choosing to invest in economically industries instead?

New York in 2018 $1.5 billion to create 40,000 renewable energy jobs in the state. Those jobs don't just help the economy, but they will help New York reach its goal of using 50 percent renewable energy by 2030.

Look to Ohio, which is a major manufacturer of wind energy components and employs more than 113,000 people in clean energy jobs, the eighth most in the country.