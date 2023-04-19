A group of ultra-conservative Republicans has mounted a campaign to take over the Carlisle Area School Board. That turns this election into a battle for a partisan school board, which it hasn’t been in recent memory. The letters to the editor written by these candidates sound reasonable for the most part, but they use code words and phrases about “trendy philosophies,” “trendy social agendas,” the “ideologies of the day” and “sexual identity politics,” which they claim are being taught in our schools. Their message seems to be aligned with that of groups such as “Moms for Liberty,” which supports banning books, curtailing the teaching of accurate history regarding race relations, and discriminating against LGBT students, among other things. In other words, they’re bringing the culture wars to the school board. We don’t need that.