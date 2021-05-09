Election Letter: Supports Stirkey for school board

Dear Editor:

I write to support the candidacy of my friend, Jerry W. Stirkey, as a school director for the Carlisle Area School District. School directors affect the futures of our children and our community in significant ways. Jerry’s experiences and perspectives are needed on our school board.

Jerry is a lifelong resident of Carlisle and a proud graduate of the Carlisle Area School District that he now wishes to serve as a school director. He is a successful person of color who understands how to thrive in a world that sometimes seeks to limit his voice and opportunities. His self-assurance and negotiation skills enable him to engage in difficult conversations and to achieve positive outcomes.

The reasons are simple. Jerry listens carefully, thinks about what he has heard, applies his life experiences and Christian values of love, inclusion, personal responsibility, and forgiveness, and then speaks from his heart to the issue under consideration. These attributes serve Jerry well in his life and will serve him well as our school director. I have witnessed him utilize them many times.