Election Letter: Supports Stirkey for school board

Dear Editor:

For the last 35 some odd years I have lived next door to Jerry Stirkey, candidate for school board. He and my girls played together and went to school together. He spent many hours at our house playing and making "Nerd News" videos, commenting on current events, and doing skits with my children.

Jerry has always been creative and imaginative and has had many positive interests. He was part of the Carlisle High School Band, his church choir and the music scene in Carlisle. His drums set the beat to many hours at our house as he practiced to get it just right. He has worked hard and become a fine man. His interactions with his wife and children I have observed have been positive and he is a good example of a family man.

He has two lovely children in the Carlisle School District an I am sure he he wants the best for his children and all the children of the district.

I feel if he achieves his ambition to be on the school board, it will be good for the children of Carlisle.

Please vote, and please vote for Jerry Stirkey for school board.

Bernard Smith

Carlisle

