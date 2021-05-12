Election Letter: Supports Silcox for judge

Dear Editor:

On May 18, Cumberland County voters have the opportunity to vote for an experienced judge to serve on the Court of Common Pleas (the county court). Kathy Silcox is a former Deputy Attorney General, who currently serves as Magisterial District Judge for Hampden and Silver Spring Townships. Having dealt with, and adjudicated, both civil and criminal cases, she is uniquely qualified to move up to the next level of our court system.

From personal experience, I know that Kathy is a thoughtful person who takes her job as a judge seriously. She has served our community in several volunteer capacities, aside from her professional career, and is a terrific mom.

Please join me in voting for Kathy Silcox in the Primary Election on May 18.We need the kind of broad experience she brings, and her proven demeanor as a judge, to deal with the wide range of cases that are brought to the County Court.

Al Bienstock

Hampden Township

