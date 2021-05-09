Election Letter: Supports Sibert for judge

Dear Editor:
Out of all the candidates on the ballot, the most impactful to our community is who we choose as our next county court judge. As a retired corporal with the Pennsylvania State Police, I am writing this letter in support of Michelle Sibert in her quest to serve as Cumberland County Judge.
Michelle is the MOST experienced person running for this position. Michelle has a reputation for being a tough prosecutor as well as a champion for victims’ rights. I have known Michelle personally and professionally, and throughout my career she has formed a partnership with law enforcement unlike any other district attorney. Michelle has made every police officer, trooper, and sheriff deputy that she has worked with a better officer.
Recently, the Pennsylvania State Police Association and Lodge 41 invited both candidates to our FOP meetings and tell us why they are the most experienced and qualified for this position. Unanimously, Lodge 41 and the PA Trooper’s Association endorsed Michelle Sibert to become the next judge in the Court of Common Pleas in Cumberland County. We all agreed that Michelle is the only choice because of her dedication and commitment to the citizens of Cumberland County. Michelle has always believed in the rights of the victims but has never forgotten the rights of the accused. Michelle’s record speaks for itself.
Finally, to achieve justice for all in our county, we must work collectively to assure that our court system is strong and that our judiciary remains independent. We cannot stand silent and turn a blind eye. There are concrete ways that we can contribute to rekindling trust and confidence in our American justice system, and I truly believe that Michelle Sibert is the one to get this started. Please join me and vote for Michelle Sibert on May 18.
William D. Hotham
Carlisle