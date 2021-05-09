Election Letter: Supports Sibert for judge

Dear Editor:

Out of all the candidates on the ballot, the most impactful to our community is who we choose as our next county court judge. As a retired corporal with the Pennsylvania State Police, I am writing this letter in support of Michelle Sibert in her quest to serve as Cumberland County Judge.

Michelle is the MOST experienced person running for this position. Michelle has a reputation for being a tough prosecutor as well as a champion for victims’ rights. I have known Michelle personally and professionally, and throughout my career she has formed a partnership with law enforcement unlike any other district attorney. Michelle has made every police officer, trooper, and sheriff deputy that she has worked with a better officer.