Election Letter: Supports Sibert for judge

Dear Editor:

As you may know, I am the District Attorney of Cumberland County and a former Court of Common Pleas Judge. I want to tell you how important it is for you to vote for Michelle Sibert for Court of Common Pleas Judge on May 18.

Just as every doctor is not qualified to do brain surgery, not every attorney is qualified to be a trial judge. An attorney seeking to become a trial judge is not prepared unless she has jury trial experience. Michelle Sibert is the only candidate in this race with criminal jury trial experience.

What Magistrate Judges and Court of Common Pleas Judges do are different. Magistrate judges are not required to be attorneys, do not oversee jury trials and do not have to strictly adhere to the rules of evidence. They are small claims courts.

That’s not the case for a Court of Common Pleas Judge. The responsibilities are far more complicated. A wrong decision could overturn a jury’s verdict, meaning a guilty person could go free. If you haven’t tried cases as a trial attorney, one cannot possibly walk into a courtroom and preside over a jury trial with any level of competence.