Election Letter: Supports Perry for borough council

Dear Editor:
I'm writing to express my strong support and endorsement of Safronia Perry for Carlisle Borough Council.
Safronia is a proven advocate for social justice and racial equality and is a trusted voice in the Carlisle community. Safronia works so all voices are heard and everyone can have a seat at the table. She's passionate about this community and spends countless hours working to make Carlisle a better place for everyone and as her son, I've had the opportunity to witness her hard work and dedication firsthand.
I'm proud of the work she's done and I'm excited for the work that she will do as a Carlisle Borough Council member.
Christian Perry
Carlisle