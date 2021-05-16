Election Letter: Supports Miller for Carlisle School Board

Dear Editor:

In Carlisle, we are fortunate to have a slate of our fellow citizens seeking to serve on the school board. One of those candidates in particular will bring a unique perspective and depth of experience to the issues and decisions which will shape budget, operations and facilities, directly supporting the education & development of our children.

Professionally, Dr. David Miller is a clinical child psychologist with over 20 years clinical experience. With his wife, Dr. Cynthia Bartok, they own Downtown Counseling Center in Carlisle, serving children, teens and adults from across our community.

Born and raised in Central Pennsylvania, Miller served 22 years in the Army, and in 2017 returned with his wife and three children. The children have always attended public schools and are currently attending Carlisle district schools, providing him first-hand experiences and understanding of the student/family dynamics within our schools.