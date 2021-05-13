Election Letter: Supports Machamer in Silver Spring Township

Dear Editor:

Silver Spring Township has been fortunate to have the leadership of Carl Machamer as a township supervisor over the last seven years. Carl has helped to guide the township along a path of managing growth while preserving farmland, open space, and natural and cultural resources. A positive living experience requires accommodating many diverse interests in an area that ranges from rural to suburban to dense commercial. Carl works hard to see that the character of Silver Spring Township is maintained so that it remains a desirable place to reside.

The township has had to and will continue to face many demands on its fiscal resources such as road improvements, increased demand for parks and recreational opportunities, and obligations forced onto it by the state and federal governments. Despite all of these challenges, Carl Machamer has made every effort to ensure that township government works efficiently and effectively for all of its residents to minimize the burden on taxpayers.