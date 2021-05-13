Election Letter: Supports Lauritzen for school board

Dear Editor:

Carlisle area voters will soon have the opportunity to vote again for Anne Lauritzen for Carlisle Area school board director, who is a candidate on both Democratic and Republican ballots. Anne would continue to bring thoughtful, reasoned and strategic thinking and ideas to the school board, a characteristic seasoned in part by her background as a U.S. Army intelligence officer and with her master’s degree in secondary education and teaching.

As current chair of the Education Committee, Anne routinely advocates for a well-rounded curriculum ensuring that what students are learning is preparing them to be productive citizens that can meet the needs of our communities and workforce tomorrow.

Anne continues to bring a very valuable career readiness perspective to the school district from her professional life of developing partnerships and initiatives with schools, businesses and the community. She is a strong voice for ongoing district efforts to integrate career awareness and exploration opportunities from high school on down to the elementary level as appropriate.