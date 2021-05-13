Election Letter: Supports Lauritzen for school board

Dear Editor:
Carlisle area voters will soon have the opportunity to vote again for Anne Lauritzen for Carlisle Area school board director, who is a candidate on both Democratic and Republican ballots. Anne would continue to bring thoughtful, reasoned and strategic thinking and ideas to the school board, a characteristic seasoned in part by her background as a U.S. Army intelligence officer and with her master’s degree in secondary education and teaching.
As current chair of the Education Committee, Anne routinely advocates for a well-rounded curriculum ensuring that what students are learning is preparing them to be productive citizens that can meet the needs of our communities and workforce tomorrow.
Anne continues to bring a very valuable career readiness perspective to the school district from her professional life of developing partnerships and initiatives with schools, businesses and the community. She is a strong voice for ongoing district efforts to integrate career awareness and exploration opportunities from high school on down to the elementary level as appropriate.
Having two children who graduated from Carlisle High School, Anne has an empathetic listening ear for parents and community members and is a strong supporter of the dedicated teachers and staff who educate our community’s children. Additionally, her voice for long-range district facility and technology planning with fiscal responsibility will continue to serve our students and community well.