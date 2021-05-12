Election Letter: Supports Lauritzen for school board

Dear Editor:

The election for seats on the Carlisle School Board is the competitive race to watch on May 18. Six candidates are competing for four positions. Each candidate wants the best possible district although they may differ slightly on how best to define it. Four have children attending district schools and have never before run for office. I hoped such candidates would emerge when I decided not to run for re-election to the board.

When I first ran for the board, Anne Lauritzen and I were the new voices. However, we were fortunate that we joined a board with experienced members who could explain intricate issues related to Pennsylvania school code and the governance process. When Rick Coplen joined us a few years later, we were there to share our experience with him.

This last year’s focus has been on responding to the pandemic. Hopefully soon, the deadly virus will cease to be a constant health threat. It will leave in its wake children who suffered academically this last year. By the time I leave the board in November, plans should have been implemented to help remediate any learning loss. The board must then return to long-term challenges that were postponed due to the pandemic.