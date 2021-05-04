 Skip to main content
Election Letter: Supports Lauritzen for Carlisle school board
Dear Editor:

I am urging voters in the greater Carlisle area to vote for Anne Lauritzen for school board. She is cross-filed on both the Republican and Democratic ballots. Anne has a background in education and in the military. Her two children graduated from Carlisle High School.

Anne currently chairs the Education Committee for the school board. She supports innovative approaches to preparing students for their futures, while at the same time assuring that the district’s academic programs are rigorous. Anne’s career in workforce readiness brings an important expertise to the district, making sure that appropriate grade-level career exploration programs are occurring, and that the district’s career and technology programs are reaching as many students as possible. Further, Anne has championed broadening the array of courses available to the district’s accelerated students.

Anne is a supporter of student engagement in athletics and extracurricular activities as she believes that these activities provide lifelong benefits for students who participate. She also advocates for cost-effective, long-range facility and technology planning to assure student and teacher access to safe facilities and high-quality technology.

Anne is a strong advocate for parent engagement and strengthening communications with the families in the district. Anne listens to parents and is empathetic to their concerns.

I urge you to vote for Anne on May 18 for the Carlisle Area School District Board. She’ll work hard to support our teachers as they educate our community’s children, and will do so in a compassionate and fiscally-sound manner.

Paula Bussard

Dickinson Township

