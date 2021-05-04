Election Letter: Supports Lauritzen for Carlisle school board

Dear Editor:

I am urging voters in the greater Carlisle area to vote for Anne Lauritzen for school board. She is cross-filed on both the Republican and Democratic ballots. Anne has a background in education and in the military. Her two children graduated from Carlisle High School.

Anne currently chairs the Education Committee for the school board. She supports innovative approaches to preparing students for their futures, while at the same time assuring that the district’s academic programs are rigorous. Anne’s career in workforce readiness brings an important expertise to the district, making sure that appropriate grade-level career exploration programs are occurring, and that the district’s career and technology programs are reaching as many students as possible. Further, Anne has championed broadening the array of courses available to the district’s accelerated students.

Anne is a supporter of student engagement in athletics and extracurricular activities as she believes that these activities provide lifelong benefits for students who participate. She also advocates for cost-effective, long-range facility and technology planning to assure student and teacher access to safe facilities and high-quality technology.