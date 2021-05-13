Election Letter: Supports Freedman for MDJ

Dear Editor:

On Jan. 19, 1998, as Mayor of Carlisle, I had the responsibility of swearing in Dan Freedman as a patrolman in the Carlisle Police Department. It’s 23 years later, and it’s my privilege to endorse him and ask you to vote for him for Magisterial District Judge for Dickinson Township, Mt. Holly Springs and South Middleton Township.

He is now a command sergeant with the police department. His promotion from patrolman to corporal to sergeant show his conviction and dedication to the job. These are necessary traits for an MDJ. The fact that that he has completed the training and certification necessary for the position he seeks is proof he is a serious candidate and prepared to take office immediately.

Dan is a man of character and a proven leader. As a police officer I would describe him as knowledgeable, fair and impartial.

As a cop for Carlisle, his work also took him into the municipalities he will serve as MDJ.

During my years of public service, I never met either of his opponents. But I know what Dan Freedman can do, and I know he can excel as a Magisterial District Judge.

Kirk R. Wilson

Carlisle

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0