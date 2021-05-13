Election Letter: Supports four candidates for school board

Dear Editor:

I'm writing in support of four civic-minded individuals who are hoping to fill the open seats on the SMSD School Board. I have met them personally, and I believe they will serve with integrity.

The four are looking forward to working as a team on many important issues. Please vote for Eric Berry, Shannon Snyder, and Rodney Wagner, who will be listed on the ballot, and write in Robin Scherer as the fourth candidate. While you may not know Robin, you have probably heard of Furry Friends Network, the nonprofit animal rescue that Robin and her sister-in-law founded 20 years ago.

Robin, Shannon, and Rodney all have children enrolled in the district. Shannon is a licensed trauma counselor who has worked in the district in her professional capacity. She is very concerned about the effect the past year has had on the mental health and well-being of students. Rodney currently operates a Youth Development Center for at-risk children, after serving for 15 years in law enforcement. Eric is self-employed, and while he does not have children in the district, he shares the concerns of the team.