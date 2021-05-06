Election Letter: Supports Coplen for school board

Dear Editor:

I am writing this letter of support for Rick Coplen who is running for re-election to the Carlisle Area School Board.

I have served on the Carlisle Area School Board with Mr. Coplen for six years and I encourage voters to re-elect Mr. Coplen for another term on the Carlisle Area School Board.

Mr. Coplen serves with a clear vision for the district; he brings a unique perspective to the Board. He is a professor at the United States Army War College, and he is an active member of the Carlisle Rotary Club. What I like about Mr. Coplen is that he is always willing to hear other points of view. He is a team player and proficient in gathering and analyzing relevant information and attends interscholastic athletic events in Carlisle.

It is my pleasure to serve on the Carlisle Area School Board with Mr. Rick Coplen. Vote on May 18, 2021 for Mr. Rick Coplen for the Carlisle Area School Board who will continue “Putting ALL Our Children First”!

Linda A. Manning

Carlisle

