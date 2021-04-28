Election Letter: Supports Birchett for school board

Dear Editor:

Dr. Joanna Birchett is a woman of integrity and a woman of her word. She is a determined and self-driven woman who finishes what she starts.

Dr. Birchett is not only qualified through her academic accomplishments and work experience but she is also a woman of high moral character. She exemplifies loyalty, courage, and fortitude. Through her experience she has the ability to cultivate, inspire, and build.

Dr. Birchett has genuine concern for the educational development of every child. Carlisle will be in good hands with Dr. Joanna Birchett.

Rana Carothers

Carlisle

