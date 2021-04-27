Election Letter: Supports Birchett for Carlisle school board

Dear Editor:

I am a member of Harvest House Restoration Center. I have know Dr. Joanna Birchett for three years and I have learned so much from her over these years. I have grown as a person and my family has benefited greatly from knowing her and seeing her works.

I have three children and we’ve been cared for and inspired by her presence in our lives. I personally, highly recommend Dr. Joanna Birchett for the position of school director. She has a big heart for people of all ages but especially for children. She has so much patience for children in need of extra support and attention. Dr. Birchett doesn’t mind putting forth extended efforts in order to make each child feel included and accepted. Dr. Birchett is fair and very compassionate towards those in her care.

I have found that her leadership has positively impacted countless families across the Carlisle area. Due to her drive and tenacity, she has proven to myself and many others that she can handle what some would consider as a challenge and she approaches these situations as though they are opportunities to improve circumstances. As a natural problem solver and innovative thinker, she exhibits all of the necessary qualities to operate as School Director.