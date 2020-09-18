Election Letter: Sterner for State Senate District 33

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Editor:

My name is Rich Sterner, and I am running for Pennsylvania State Senate District 33 which includes Adams County, the eastern half of Franklin County, Cumberland County around Shippensburg, and York County around Hanover.

I spent 25 years in public education, as a Social Studies teacher, a middle school principal, and a high school principal. I coached football, and in retirement, I am a member of the school board at Bermudian Springs School District. My experiences as a coach, teacher, principal, and school board member taught me solutions require discussion, understanding, and compromise. “Always look to the furthest point down the road.” Visionary leadership requires the ability to see the long-term consequences of current actions. The ability to “see the furthest point down the road” makes it easier to determine the best course of action to achieve long-term benefits.

I decided to run for Pennsylvania Senate because I believe this type of visionary, results-oriented leadership is sorely lacking in Harrisburg. There are too many problems not being resolved due to partisan, political posturing, and an unwillingness to compromise. I will work to find long-term solutions to difficult issues.