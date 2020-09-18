 Skip to main content
Election Letter: Sterner for State Senate District 33

Election Letter: Sterner for State Senate District 33

Dear Editor:

My name is Rich Sterner, and I am running for Pennsylvania State Senate District 33 which includes Adams County, the eastern half of Franklin County, Cumberland County around Shippensburg, and York County around Hanover.

I spent 25 years in public education, as a Social Studies teacher, a middle school principal, and a high school principal. I coached football, and in retirement, I am a member of the school board at Bermudian Springs School District. My experiences as a coach, teacher, principal, and school board member taught me solutions require discussion, understanding, and compromise. “Always look to the furthest point down the road.” Visionary leadership requires the ability to see the long-term consequences of current actions. The ability to “see the furthest point down the road” makes it easier to determine the best course of action to achieve long-term benefits.

I decided to run for Pennsylvania Senate because I believe this type of visionary, results-oriented leadership is sorely lacking in Harrisburg. There are too many problems not being resolved due to partisan, political posturing, and an unwillingness to compromise. I will work to find long-term solutions to difficult issues.

Those issues include affordable health insurance for everyone, which is not dependent on job security; fair and equitable funding for K-12 schools; enacting property tax reform while keeping a high standard of local control; maintaining clean air and waterways without job losses due to environmental restrictions; putting an end to gerrymandering and voter disenfranchisement; finding solutions to gun violence that don’t impinge on Second Amendment rights; and increase funding for local law enforcement and emergency services.

It is in this spirit that I ask for your vote.

Rich Sterner

East Berlin

Democratic Candidate Pennsylvania State Senate District 33

