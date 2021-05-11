Election Letter: Sibert best choice for judge

Dear Editor:
I support Michelle Sibert for the next Court of Common Pleas Judge.
I have known Michelle from when she first came to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s office in 1999 and I was a patrol sergeant.
Upon becoming chief of police in 2003, I had the pleasure of continuing to work with Michelle in her various roles with the DA’s office. I represented the Chiefs of Police Association on numerous county task forces and steering committees that Michelle also was assigned to.
After becoming Chief, my officers consistently commented about Michelle’s extensive knowledge of their cases and her compassion to victims. My officers always looked forward to working with Michelle as all parties involved were treated fairly based on the facts of each case. If a case needed to go to trial, she was a fierce prosecutor who was not afraid to make tough decisions and go up against defense attorneys.
Her experience and record in the Court of Common Pleas as a trial lawyer speaks for itself, but what is just as important is the positive work Michelle does outside the courtroom in the name of true balanced, restorative, and procedural justice. Michelle recognizes that victims need to be made whole, the public must feel safe and secure in their community, those who violate the law are held accountable, and all while ensuring one stakeholder is not pitted against the other.
In my experience during 42 years in Cumberland County law enforcement, Michelle is one of the most passionate prosecutors I’ve worked with. Michelle is focused on conviction when warranted, while remaining passionate about fairness for all those involved.
Her dedication will continue to make a positive impact on even more lives touched when Cumberland County elects Michelle Sibert to the bench as a Court of Common Pleas Judge.
James Adams
Upper Allen Township