Election Letter: Sibert best choice for judge

Dear Editor:

I support Michelle Sibert for the next Court of Common Pleas Judge.

I have known Michelle from when she first came to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s office in 1999 and I was a patrol sergeant.

Upon becoming chief of police in 2003, I had the pleasure of continuing to work with Michelle in her various roles with the DA’s office. I represented the Chiefs of Police Association on numerous county task forces and steering committees that Michelle also was assigned to.

After becoming Chief, my officers consistently commented about Michelle’s extensive knowledge of their cases and her compassion to victims. My officers always looked forward to working with Michelle as all parties involved were treated fairly based on the facts of each case. If a case needed to go to trial, she was a fierce prosecutor who was not afraid to make tough decisions and go up against defense attorneys.