Election Letter: Four candidates for school board

Dear Editor:

Voters in the Carlisle Area School District can vote for four out of six strong school board candidates in the coming primary. All six candidates deserve credit for making this commitment. School board members are unpaid volunteers who commit time and energy — and sometimes take flak — because they believe deeply in public education.

Two choices are easy for me: incumbents Anne Lauritzen and Rick Coplen. I served on the board with both and know them to be dedicated, thoughtful and hard-working.

Rather than try to rank the other four candidates by individual merit, I’ve asked myself how their service is likely to contribute to the effectiveness of the board as a whole. To use a financial metaphor, building a balanced portfolio is a better long-term investment strategy than trying to pick the hottest stock.

With that principle in mind, my two choices are David Miller and Jerry Stirkey.