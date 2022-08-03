combined letters

Support climate initiatives

The joy in the birth of Ezekiel, my newest great grandchild, is tempered by guilt, regret and deep pain at the kind of world I am leaving him and in which he will grow up. He will never see the quantity and variety of birds I have been privileged to observe and enjoy. The oceans are filling with plastic and fish are diminishing. His world will be plagued with the increasing violence of storms, rising temperatures, more and more floods and wildfires, resulting in scarce resources and war.

Science indisputably shows that in order to avoid the worst impacts of climate change, global temperatures need to be held to 1.5 degrees centigrade above pre-industrial levels. The earth is already about 1.1 degrees C above that level. To keep the global warming to 1.5 C, as called for in the Paris Agreement, emissions need to be reduced by 45% by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050.

Were all parties to the Paris Agreement to meet their goals, the planet would still bear a sizable increase of global greenhouse gases by 2030, compared to 2010 levels. Getting to net zero requires all governments, especially the biggest polluters, the U.S. included, to take bold, immediate steps toward reducing emissions now.

President Biden’s plans to meet the required goals have been stymied by a Senate focused on short-term goals and dismissing Democratic initiatives, rather than attending to the work of preventing the dire consequences of inaction on climate change. Please join me in contacting your senators and Sen. Manchin to urge them to support Biden’s proposals. Take action now to preserve a livable world for Zeke and for your grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Joan Bechtel

Newville

Support families living with Alzheimer’s

Research presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2022 (AAIC 2022) is providing new insight into dementia risk, prevalence, diagnosis, treatment, the long-term cognitive impact of COVID-19 and more.

According to the 2022 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures Report, over 280,000 Pennsylvanians are living with Alzheimer’s and that number is expected to rise 14% by 2025. I work with area families who are experiencing an Alzheimer’s or dementia diagnosis and see the increased burden they experience daily.

Thankfully, over the last decade, since the passage of the National Alzheimer’s Project Act (NAPA) and the Alzheimer’s Accountability Act, Congress has made addressing Alzheimer’s and dementia a priority. With these two laws set to expire in 2025, updated legislation is critically needed by people living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers.

As we’ve seen from the research presented at AAIC 2022, when we invest in Alzheimer’s and dementia research, we gain valuable insights. The investment must continue.

Please join me and the Alzheimer’s Association and ask our state legislature to co-sponsor the NAPA Reauthorization Act and the Alzheimer’s Accountability and Investment Act.

To learn more and take action, visit the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org/advocate.

Sara Murphy

Vice president of Programs and Services, Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter