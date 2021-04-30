Canididate Letter: Joanna Birchett for school board

Dear Editor:

I am Dr. Joanna Birchett, and I am running for a seat on the Carlisle Area School Board. I am excited for this journey and having been involved in education for the past 9 years, and a parent of children who have and still attend(ed) school in this district.

I am running for this seat because I value education and I believe in service. As a leader in the community, I understand the impact of education and the rewards that that it brings. I am an educator by profession but recently, I decided to venture into starting a school where we can help children in the community, so my husband, Dr. Larry Birchett Jr., who is a retired major in the United States Army, and I have ventured in starting a Learning Lab/Daycare Center known as Kidz 4 The Future Learning Academy, LLC and we are looking to open in a few months.

I am also a pastor at the Harvest House Restoration Center in Carlisle. I have always had a passion to the community especially to the youth, and that fueled my desire to obtain my graduate degree with a Master of Elementary Education. I also hold a Honorary Doctoral degree in Humanitarianism and I am pursuing my second Doctoral degree in Educational Leadership at Liberty University.

I am excited to share all I can offer if allowed the opportunity to gain a seat on this board.