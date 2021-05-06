Candidate Letter: Stirkey for Carlisle School Board

Dear Editor:

I am learning a lot and enjoying the experience of campaigning for the office of school director for the Carlisle Area School District. I’ve found this process, as well as the understanding of the actual governance of CASD to be quite simple.

There are nine elected people that set district priorities and subsequently hold the administration accountable for those initiatives. I’m excited to learn and to do my part in passing a budget as well as adhering to the local tax plan to pay for that budget. I’m often reminded by board president Paula Bussard that it isn’t our job to run CASD but to instead be one of a Gang of 10, working hand-in-hand with Superintendent Spielbauer.