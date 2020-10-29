Candidate Letter: Sterner for Pa. Senate District 33

Dear Editor:

Are you satisfied with the Pennsylvania State Senate? If your answer is no, then we must change the Senate, which Republicans have controlled since 1994.

Republican control has gotten us nowhere. Despite their dominance, we continue to debate the same issues — property taxes, crumbling infrastructure, underfunding of schools, and out-of-control health care costs. Republicans cannot get the job done.

I am running for state Senate to be a new voice for you. This is not about making politics a career. It’s about getting something done for the residents.

What makes me a better choice than our current senator? Let’s start by looking at the response to COVID-19.

Throughout this pandemic I have advocated following the guidance of our doctors and scientists. Social distancing, avoiding crowds, washing your hands, and wearing a mask have been the four pillars of combating this virus.

I will seek solutions to our health care issues, work toward fair and equitable funding for our public schools, propose measures to reduce property taxes and work to rebuild our economy and our infrastructure.