Candidate Letter: Shanna Danielson for the 31st Senate District

Dear Editor:

Last week we witnessed another media spectacle hosted by our state senators and representatives. Though the county commissioners and several local municipalities have stated that they will abide by the governor's system for reopening, we continue to see our state government officials make a mockery of public health.

Small business owners and their families are hurting. Instead of grandstanding day after day, our state senator should take ownership of our buckling social safety nets due to years of cuts and neglect from his caucus. Encouraging businesses to open prematurely will only threaten public health and our economic recovery.

Many Pennsylvanians have yet to receive unemployment checks, so it’s understandable why they feel the need to return to work. Our representatives should be spending their taxpayer funded time fighting to fix the unemployment system and getting relief to their communities. Instead, they choose to make grand political gestures that put the health and safety of their constituents at risk.

Reopening before we are ready (and against the wishes of a majority of Pennsylvanians) will only prolong our suffering. Instead of picking a fight with the governor and secretary of health, our senator could lobby his caucus to do more to help struggling families.