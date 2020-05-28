Candidate Letter: Rick Coplen for the 31st Senate District

Dear Editor:
I respectfully ask for your vote for State Senate — to work for and with you to strengthen the resilience of all our families, communities, local economies, and even our democracy.
Today, at this moment of peril and possibility, we need crisis-tested leadership from the courthouse to the statehouse to the White House, leadership which rises above petty incivility and transactional single-issue partisan politics to pursue a strategic vision of interdependent community partner-based solutions that strengthens our shared resilience.
The wisdom of previous great American leaders should inform how we work together to construct and achieve that strategic vision. FDR delivered a “New Deal” which took bold, innovative action, demonstrating genuine care for everyone. JFK inspired us to action with a “New Frontier” that was a “set of challenges,” not a “set of promises.”
Accordingly, today we need bold new leadership, at all levels, that strengthens our shared resilience by sparking a Renewal of Democracy to deliver “Government of, by and for ALL the People” and challenge all of us to contribute our talents to community-based solutions. This vision requires governmental leaders to be catalysts and facilitators of grassroots, citizen-led solutions.
We face many complex societal issues that cannot be solved by government alone — including how to safely re-start our economy, offer all our children high quality educational and career-training opportunities, reduce substance abuse, ensure all our people have access to affordable physical and mental healthcare, combat climate change, and ensure clean air and water. Meeting these challenges demands strengthening our ‘people building’ programs (education, career training, and health) by catalyzing and facilitating community partner-based solutions, including help from government, businesses, non-profits, academia, and we the people.
If elected state senator, I will work tirelessly for and with you to achieve the shared vision we co-create.
Rick Coplen of Carlisle is a Democrat running for the 31st Senate District.
