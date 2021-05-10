Candidate Letter: Perry for Carlisle Borough Council

Dear Editor:

Carlisle has been my home for over 40 years. Growing up in this community has taught me about the importance of advocating for others to ensure that the current and next generations have the chance to reach their goals and make a positive impact.

Because of this deeply rooted feeling, I strive to create opportunities for Black entrepreneurs to develop successful businesses. Carlisle will only know it’s true potential when we tap into the talents of all our residents. Cultivating Black people’s business dreams will release a reservoir of new and great possibilities for our community.

Through my work as the executive director of Hope Station, a nonprofit organization that serves low-income families, I have seen firsthand the needs of the most vulnerable amongst us. Sewn into the fabric of my being are the stories of countless women, children, people of color, Black people, resettlers, people living with mental illness, the unhoused, those experiencing poverty, the unemployed and underemployed, and members of our community who have returned to us from incarceration. As a result, it has become my mission to work with Borough Council to instigate change and provide this underserved population with the assistance they need to succeed.