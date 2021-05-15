Candidate Letter: Lauritzen for Carlisle School Board

Dear Editor:

I am Anne Lauritzen and ask for your continued support on the Carlisle Area School District Board of Directors. I love my board service, and remain so very honored to serve our students, families, and highly professional and dedicated educators. I have a background in education and the military, and have been involved with CASD for many years, both as a parent as well as serving two terms on the school board. My two children are proud CHS graduates.

The past year has been full of challenges, and there are simply no words to truly express the admiration and respect I feel toward our teachers and staff, families, and students. This community rose to the occasion, teaching our students that we can indeed do hard things and learn and grow from them. You are a community of determination and resilience, and it is imperative that we equip our students with these essential skills to succeed. Every student should cross the graduation stage with the confidence of resiliency, direction, and purpose in order to thrive on life’s much larger and complex stage.