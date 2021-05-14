Candidate Letter: Hepford for Mechanicsburg School Board

Dear Editor:

I'm Sam Hepford and I'm running for a seat on the Mechanicsburg School Board. As a licensed architect I lived for much of my career in Washington D.C. About half of my work has been in K-12 architecture. Many of those projects involved converting dis-used buildings into public charter schools. With so much experience in school construction it was suggested that I would be a good fit for the school board facilities committee.

I was born in Harrisburg and on retiring in 2016, I moved back to Pennsylvania where I have extended family.

I've been on the Mechanicsburg Historical Architecture Review Board (HARB) for the past two years. When my school tax bill came in I was sure that running for office was the thing to do.

Here are a few things you should know about Mechanicsburg public schools. As you can guess, the students are typical kids living in quiet and virtually crime free neighborhoods. Even so, according to the MPS website, 8th graders on standard proficiency tests achieve a satisfactory grade of only 76.3% in English Language Arts. 43.7% are satisfactory in math. Only 61.3% are satisfactory in science.