Candidate Letter: Edmondson for constable

Dear Editor:

I am the current elected state constable for Hampden Township. I sought appointment to the position in 2010 with the support of the township commissioners and the chief of police, and also the district judge the Honorable Thomas Placey. After being appointed I went through the training process to give the citizens of our township their first fully trained and Act 49 certified state constable in our history.

I was elected to the position of state constable in 2015 for six years, in my 11 years of service I have worked hard to give our township one of, or the top warrant serving constable in Cumberland County. I also served a high volume of warrants that facilitates the collection of hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines, costs and restitution owed to victims paid through our district court system.

A vote for me on May 18 would be for a hard-working, full-time constable dedicated to serving our citizens. I have been a township resident for over 52 years, I also own a small business in our township that I started 31 years ago. I am also proud to be a 1983 graduate of our school system.

George Edmondson - candidate for state constable for Hampden Township

