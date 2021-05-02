Candidate Letter: David Miller for school board

Dear Editor:
I am David Miller, Ph.D., and I am running for a school director position on the Carlisle School Board (CASD). There are six candidates to fill four positions. You will see yard signs near I-81 exits, downtown, or in supporters yards asking you to elect me to the CASD board during the upcoming May 18 primary.
I am asking for your vote because as a clinical child psychologist and parent of three children attending CASD schools, I could provide a useful behavior health and parent perspective. I have interest in advancing social-emotional learning programs, safe in-person education for students and teachers, as well as strengthening the current online teaching model.
During the recent ‘thought exchange’ questionnaire sent to parents by the school district, the most-voiced concerns were limiting the use of electronics, in-person education, and mental health. I agree with these concerns and know that many of our children are struggling, academically and emotionally. In-person education would alleviate strain on many families. That said, parents and students who want online education should be able to continue without fear of falling behind academically.
The current online model requires revision; I would work to improve both online and in-person learning. Unfortunately, students and families suffering the most are those that want in-person education but are limited to a low-quality online system. I applaud the safety measures the current school board has put in place. They have done a credible job protecting our students and teachers. But getting all grades safely back in the classroom should have already occurred and could have occurred in a way that protects students and teachers and was consistent not only with CDC guidelines but also other respected scientific literature.