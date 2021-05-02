Candidate Letter: David Miller for school board

Dear Editor:

I am David Miller, Ph.D., and I am running for a school director position on the Carlisle School Board (CASD). There are six candidates to fill four positions. You will see yard signs near I-81 exits, downtown, or in supporters yards asking you to elect me to the CASD board during the upcoming May 18 primary.

I am asking for your vote because as a clinical child psychologist and parent of three children attending CASD schools, I could provide a useful behavior health and parent perspective. I have interest in advancing social-emotional learning programs, safe in-person education for students and teachers, as well as strengthening the current online teaching model.

During the recent ‘thought exchange’ questionnaire sent to parents by the school district, the most-voiced concerns were limiting the use of electronics, in-person education, and mental health. I agree with these concerns and know that many of our children are struggling, academically and emotionally. In-person education would alleviate strain on many families. That said, parents and students who want online education should be able to continue without fear of falling behind academically.