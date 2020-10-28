Candidate Letter: Crossley for House of Representatives in District 199

Dear Editor:

I would like to share a story about citizens of Carlisle who sought change and found a solution to a neighborhood problem.

As candidate for PA House of Representatives in District 199, I have been walking through neighborhoods and listening to people’s concerns. Residents of apartment houses at 1 West Penn Street and 2 West Penn Street told me they were concerned about cars traveling too fast on West Penn, making it unsafe for them to use the crosswalk. I observed the traffic myself and did see several cars speeding through the area.

After discussions, the residents came up with the idea of installing speed bumps. We then created a petition requesting this installation and I submitted it to Carlisle Borough Council. The petition, signed by 85 individuals, outlined the danger to people in the area who are older and/or have disabilities when traffic coming off Hanover Street to West Penn fails to slow down.

At an October meeting, the council agreed that action needed to be taken and voted to install temporary speed bumps, with signage to alert motorists. The speed bumps are being installed this week. They will be temporary until the borough completes the planning and construction of a roundabout, also aimed at slowing traffic for the safety of Carlisle residents.