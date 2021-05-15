Candidate Letter: Coplen for Carlisle School Board

Dear Editor:

My name is Rick Coplen and I’m running for re-election to the Carlisle Area School District Board because my lifetime of service, including being a school board member since 2015, enables me to continue “Putting ALL Our Children First!”

That is not merely a campaign slogan — it is a commitment to act on President Lincoln’s belief that “education … is the most important subject which we as a people can be engaged in.” It is a commitment to work collaboratively with fellow board members, students, parents, tremendous teachers, outstanding superintendent, her talented staff, and our entire community to help ALL our students recover whatever was lost to COVID.

It is a commitment to continue investing in ALL our children, whether they are college or career bound, and regardless of their race, ethnicity, gender, socio-economic background, sexual orientation, identification or preference, or anything else.