Candidate Letter: Coplen for Carlisle School Board

Dear Editor:
My name is Rick Coplen and I’m running for re-election to the Carlisle Area School District Board because my lifetime of service, including being a school board member since 2015, enables me to continue “Putting ALL Our Children First!”
That is not merely a campaign slogan — it is a commitment to act on President Lincoln’s belief that “education … is the most important subject which we as a people can be engaged in.” It is a commitment to work collaboratively with fellow board members, students, parents, tremendous teachers, outstanding superintendent, her talented staff, and our entire community to help ALL our students recover whatever was lost to COVID.
It is a commitment to continue investing in ALL our children, whether they are college or career bound, and regardless of their race, ethnicity, gender, socio-economic background, sexual orientation, identification or preference, or anything else.
It is a commitment to offer safe, in-person learning for ALL students who want it, explore all viable means of helping our students rebound from COVID, including Saturday morning classes, surging our summer school program and the Carlisle Virtual Academy, and potentially hiring more teachers and mental health specialists, while ensuring sustainability with continued fiscal responsibility.
A lifetime of service and experiences strengthen my ability to advocate for ALL our children, including being the father of Carlisle High grads Jacqui and Michaela; husband of Col. Lorelei Coplen (Ret.) since 1987; son of public-school teacher and elected school board member Alma Garcia Coplen; graduate, West Point and Princeton; Professor of Economic Development, US. Army War College; Adjunct Professor, Elizabethtown College; U.S. Army Combat (Panama) and Peacekeeping (Bosnia) Veteran; Past President, Rotary Club of Carlisle; Chairman, Rotary Veterans Initiative (invests in veteran education, training and job search); Board of Directors, Employment Skills Center; and Project Share volunteer.
Rick Coplen
Candidate for Carlisle School Board