Candidate Letter: Basial for district judge

Dear Editor:

I’m John Basial and I’m running for Magisterial District Judge of District Court 09-3-03. Judge Susan Day is retiring. The district covers Mount Holly Springs Borough, South Middleton Township, and Dickinson Township.

I have lived in the district for nearly 20 years. I have been a practicing Pennsylvania lawyer for almost 30 years and I am the only candidate with both public and private legal expertise having handled civil, criminal and family law matters. I am running because experience, integrity, and innovation matter.

Experience matters. This job requires someone with the broadest legal proficiency because every issue that appears before the court is a legal issue. I am the only candidate who has hundreds of hearings, jury and non-jury trials under my belt, a judicial temperament and the ability to always consider both sides.

We deserve someone who will bring innovation and integrity to the office. I am the only one who will bring needed change and stability to the office. I will involve the court in the community, expand hours of availability to accommodate all, and treat everyone with the dignity and respect they deserve.

It is for these reasons and more that I have received the endorsement of such notable public officials as: