Candidate Letter: Argot for Hampden Township commissioner

Dear Editor:

I, along with my wife and three children, am proud to call Hampden Township our home. If you are a Hampden resident as well, you might have noticed how business is adapting to COVID-19.

Our business owners are tenaciously striving to succeed. In almost every open space, buildings are slowly rising or being re-developed. While this growth and redevelopment presents many exciting opportunities, it also brings new challenges — over-crowding, increasing traffic congestion, and failing infrastructure.

I am running for Hampden commissioner because I am concerned about how this growth and the changing tax base will impact those of us who make Hampden Township our home.

As one who is invested in the long-term health and sustainability of our community, I believe the township must communicate with residents and neighbors before community altering decisions are made. Decisions to allow increased development or approve waivers to environmental protections should only be made after timely and appropriate two-way communication with residents, giving the community members opportunity to share their thoughts and concerns. As our Board of Commissioners looks to the Plant Hampden’s Future, I believe we must work collaboratively to support residents of varying backgrounds and experiences.