Candidate Letter: Argot for Hampden Township commissioner

Dear Editor:
I, along with my wife and three children, am proud to call Hampden Township our home. If you are a Hampden resident as well, you might have noticed how business is adapting to COVID-19.
Our business owners are tenaciously striving to succeed. In almost every open space, buildings are slowly rising or being re-developed. While this growth and redevelopment presents many exciting opportunities, it also brings new challenges — over-crowding, increasing traffic congestion, and failing infrastructure.
I am running for Hampden commissioner because I am concerned about how this growth and the changing tax base will impact those of us who make Hampden Township our home.
As one who is invested in the long-term health and sustainability of our community, I believe the township must communicate with residents and neighbors before community altering decisions are made. Decisions to allow increased development or approve waivers to environmental protections should only be made after timely and appropriate two-way communication with residents, giving the community members opportunity to share their thoughts and concerns. As our Board of Commissioners looks to the Plant Hampden’s Future, I believe we must work collaboratively to support residents of varying backgrounds and experiences.
I believe open and transparent communication between residents and the Commissioners is key. With the construction of our new township building, I would like to see township meetings broadcast online. When plans for business and housing development are approved or community services are changed, I will help communicate the rationale behind the township’s decision and work to make sure decisions are implemented fairly for all of our community’s increasingly diverse residents.
For these reasons and more, I am working to join the Hampden Township’s Board of Commissioners and would appreciate your vote on May 18. More details about my campaign are found online at ryanargot.com.
Ryan Argot
Candidate for Hampden Township commissioner