Sentinel View: Transgender athlete ban poses more problems than solves

Is Lia Thomas the exception to the rule or one who proves it?

That seems to be the debate when it comes to transgender athletes in women’s sports, and the University of Pennsylvania swimmer is at the center of that debate statewide. The problem with proving anything one way or another is that there are too few transgender athletes to accurately gauge their ability in women’s sports and no large scientific study that shows how hormonal therapy will change their supposed advantages.

Some efforts have already been made to show that the playing field is a lot more level than people assume.

In 2018, the publication “Science” reported on the work of scientist and athlete Joanna Harper whose own experience with transitioning helped her start scientific studies on how hormonal therapy affects athletic performance. According to her study in distance runners, transgender athletes saw their race times slow after transitioning, with no discernible advantage over cisgender women of the same age. She has since reported similar results for rowers, cyclists and sprinters.

However, the study was small in the number of athletes and in the scope of sports.

What she and other scientists focus on, however, is the level of testosterone in the body — which is the primary requirement in current national and international rulings on transgender athletes. With the NCAA mostly referring back to the International Olympic Committee, the current standard level of testosterone in transgender athletes must be less than 10 nanomoles per liter, which “Science” said is roughly on the low-end of what men typically have.

The publication, though, pointed out that 99% of women tend to have less than 4 nanomoles per liter, leading some — including Harper — to ask for maximum testosterone levels to be lowered.

One organization that has lowered those requirements is the International Association of Athletics Federations, which is the world-governing body for track and field, which lowered its maximum levels to 5 nanomoles per liter.

While testosterone levels seems like the more scientific approach compared to complete bans on transgender athletes, the IAAF’s policy change came under fire because of why the group did it. Unconfirmed reports had surfaced that a South African runner, Caster Semenya, who is not transgender, naturally had three times the testosterone level of an average woman. She would not be able to compete under IAAF’s new policy unless she took testosterone suppression medication, which she said she would not do.

She was also reportedly required to take a sex-verification test.

And that last requirement is what should concern those applauding the latest bill in Pennsylvania seeking a ban on transgender athletes. While the bill goes into detail about biology and who can be sued should a transgender athlete be allowed to play, it does not specify how schools will determine the gender of its athletes. Will it be based on self-reporting, birth certificate information, medical testing or physical exams? And will every girl be subject to that test?

Invasive testing wouldn’t be a new element in women’s sports; “Science” pointed out that elite female athletes in the ‘60s had to prove they were women by showing sporting officials their genitalia, an obviously unpopular requirement that gave way to chromosomal tests that could pose their own problems since not everyone has a simple XX or XY.

There’s also a group of people not considered in these bans or discussions. Those who are intersex are born with traits of both sexes, though a number are assigned one gender at birth, even undergoing surgery to whichever gender the medical professional or parents decide at that time.

The percentage of the population who are intersex is up for debate, with some scientists arguing it’s a fraction of 1% based on physical characteristics, while intersex advocates and Amnesty International use a broader term encompassing those with hormonal and chromosomal intersex traits, some of which don’t present until after puberty. That broader number is estimated to be at 1.7% of the population, which advocates equate to being about the same number of the human populace who have red hair.

With as little factual information as we have, it’s a little early for outright bans of transgender athletes that only further segregate these children from their peers and open all girls up to potentially invasive tests in an industry where predatory physicians have already been arrested. Bills like these need more careful consideration than judging how transgender athletes physically appear or how well one person is doing in one sport.

