Our View: West Perry vote robs students of needed care

At Monday’s West Perry School Board meeting, district attendance liaison Alexis Adams said something that should have struck a chord with parents and school board members opposing a proposed lease agreement with Sadler Health Center for a pediatric primary care clinic on campus.

Adams is a former social worker at Perry County Children & Youth Services and spoke about her personal experience taking care of her teenage sister whom her parents had abandoned. Amid the “parents know best” argument against Sadler’s proposed clinic, she pleaded to others to “step back and look beyond themselves” to see the students in the county who don’t have the support these parents provide their children.

Those are the kids sitting in class who need support, need an extra hand.

And yet, four members of the school board blocked the Sadler lease from passing, ignoring Adams and a district school nurse who detailed the health care needs she sees every day in students whose parents have no medical insurance, no time available to take off work and no means to transport their kids to a doctor’s office.

A primary care clinic on the campus of a school that covers 325 miles in western Perry County should have been an easy win for a district and county with few pediatric primary care options, but the issue became mired in politics over reproductive rights, vaccinations, the importance (or argued lack thereof) of mental health and parental rights.

A student potentially evading parental consent for health care was the major sticking point for some residents. Even if you ignore the fact that Sadler appointments require initial parental consent, those in opposition to the clinic espoused the idea that parents have the best handle on what their children need.

Because if there’s one thing teenagers are notorious for, it’s speaking openly with their parents about their problems.

We seem to be lacking the common sense factor that parents, no matter how well-meaning, aren’t always going to be the first to know when something is eating at their child or have the proper background to identify what those behavioral changes might mean.

The argument seems to keep circling back to the outdated stigma that a child’s struggle with an eating disorder, bullying or addiction is due to bad parenting. But wherever you stand on that issue, that argument really only places the blame somewhere else and doesn’t help the child.

In the end, you still have a child who needs somewhere to get help. Monday night's vote robbed all students of an accessible means to getting that help.

And that’s all due to some parents and board members who couldn’t take that step back to see the children who are homeless or in poverty, and wouldn’t listen to the school district staff who know these children and their struggles too well.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0