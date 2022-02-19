Our View: The booster still matters as COVID-19 continues to adversely affect high-risk groups

Case numbers and hospitalizations are decreasing in Cumberland County, and population immunity to COVID-19 is rising. There’s a lot of positives to see as Pennsylvania approaches two full years of dealing with the pandemic next month.

Not everyone can breathe a sigh of relief just yet, though.

Dr. Mohammad Ali is the lead infectious disease physician at Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and Hampden Medical Center and has been caring for local patients throughout the pandemic. Though he says hospitalizations are down slightly from where they have been these past few weeks, COVID-19 still poses a danger to specific groups of people.

Cumberland County’s 14-day average cases hospitalization rate sits at 82.7 as of Friday, down from a pandemic-high rate of 170.7 on Jan. 25. It’s the county’s lowest rate since Oct. 1.

Those still at risk are the ones who were most at risk at the start of the pandemic — people who are older and those who have health factors, such as diabetes, obesity, heart disease and lung disease, as well as those who are immunocompromised due to an infection or cancer.

Many of these people likely received their two-dose COVID-19 vaccinations, but the patients Ali says he has seen most recently are those who didn’t get a booster shot.

In Cumberland County (with a population of 253,370), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 68,811 booster shots have been administered, good for 40.1% of the fully vaccinated population.

It’s not enough.

According to Ali, the immunity to COVID-19 through either vaccination or infection decreases after about five to six months. The booster shot is meant to increase that immunity, and although the booster doesn’t have the higher percentage of coverage as the original doses, especially against the omicron variant, Ali said it’s enough to make you 95% more protected against severe reactions, hospitalizations and death than those who are unvaccinated.

For Ali, those boosters are still important even as models predict more people have been exposed to the omicron variant. The Associated Press said one model estimates 73% of Americans are, for now, immune to omicron, which could rise to 80% by mid-March.

Omicron, however, according to Ali, is fading away from being the dominant strain of COVID-19. Ali said there are already subvariants in Europe and South Africa that have become the dominant strain, and he predicts more variants will pop up in potentially isolated outbreaks until more of the world’s population is also vaccinated against the disease.

It’s not quite the light at the end of the tunnel just yet, and Ali said it’s still difficult to predict what the future holds with COVID-19.

At least, for now, the booster can help the people most vulnerable as the rest of the country looks ahead.

