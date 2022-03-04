Our View: Support new refugees in Carlisle

As the world’s focus turns to hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing their country, efforts are still ongoing to help refugees from another war-torn country.

Afghanistan fell nearly immediately to Taliban rule as the United States withdrew its military presence in August, and many of the interpreters and members of the country’s military faced difficult decisions in evacuating the country — if they could manage it.

Many of those stories were on display during a special reception for Afghanistan refugees last Sunday in Carlisle. Some had escaped with their families, others had to leave family behind to escape impending retribution killings.

Those who were evacuated made it to U.S. military bases where they were vetted, but it was through local efforts that some of these refugees are starting to rebuild their lives here in the Carlisle area.

While organizations and churches for years have helped with rehousing and employment of the world’s refugees who end up stateside, Sunday’s reception marked a more official embrace by Carlisle and a more concerted effort to help connect refugees with the services, documentation and assistance they need.

Carlisle is no stranger to becoming a new home for refugees — many Bosniaks resettled here after the genocide in Bosnia and Herzegovina in the 1990s. It’s with some hope that this new group of Muslim refugees also will be accepted by the community. Some of them have already found jobs and are working side-by-side with area residents, and others have children already attending local schools.

More families may also be on the way, with six on a waiting list just this past Sunday, hoping for local sponsors to aid in their arrival.

According to Carlisle United Methodist Church pastor Mira Hewlett, local sponsors can and have been anyone in the community. A group of neighbors even banded together to help sponsor a family and bring them to Carlisle.

This area’s ability to step up and lend a helping hand is one of its hallmarks, a trait well worth explaining to those who want to know what the Carlisle area embodies. You should always seek out the helpers.

That support from area residents is a key part of the process to help the refugees resettle successfully. Organizations may provide the medical and food assistance, but a community’s welcome and support makes the difference in turning a sudden resettlement into a home.

