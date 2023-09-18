Having worked in real estate for most of my adult life, I know a lot about property values. During my career, I have appraised properties of all kinds, but none have come close to the most valuable piece of property in Central Pennsylvania.

I’m not talking about a new custom home, historic building or well-positioned investment property. In fact, this property’s price can’t be calculated. It is irreplaceable. Its value comes from its scenery, history, majesty, natural habitat and wildlife. Its value comes from its ability to unite people from every walk of life and generation.

The Appalachian Trail, a national treasure, stretches from Augusta, Georgia to Augusta, Maine, meandering through our commonwealth in between.

Over Labor Day weekend, I spent four days walking the portion of the Appalachian Trail that runs through the counties I represent in the state Senate – upper Dauphin, Perry and Cumberland. From the top of Peters Mountain overlooking Halifax, to the countryside of western Cumberland County, this journey through miles of forest and farmland was inspired by the resolve of the hardworking people of Central PA.

I first had the idea to hike this 40-mile stretch a few weeks after being elected to the state Senate. A dear friend took me on an unforgettable helicopter tour for a bird’s eye view of the district I now represent. As we flew north along the Susquehanna River, through the Valley in Upper Dauphin, and then across Perry County and Cumberland County, I was humbly in awe.

Below us were the homes of people I call neighbors and friends, and the highways and back roads that take us to our places of worship, fellowship and work. I saw the schools where we send our children and once attended ourselves. I saw farms, forests, towns, neighborhoods and deep-rooted history. And right through the heart of this great district ran the Appalachian Trail.

Over the years, I’ve met thousands of residents and walked hundreds of miles going door to door. I’ve met people who, despite challenges and differences, have hope, work hard and love their country. These people are why I put my name on the ballot. They are why I want Pennsylvania to be the best place to live, work and raise a family. And while I have run marathons, completed triathlons and spent a decade in the Marine Corps, I knew this special hike would be a life-changing challenge.

Day 1: I started my hike at the top of Peter’s Mountain with an incredible view of Halifax and the entire valley. The ensuing hours were filled with terrain that gives our commonwealth’s portion of the trail the nickname, “Rocksylvania.” The trail slowly snaked down the mountain to Route 322 and the railroad tracks that cross the Susquehanna River into Duncannon. About 9.5 miles and four hours later, I ended at the famous “mid-mile” just south of Duncannon, where the Doyle Hotel serves as a famous landmark and place of rest for many a weary thru-hiker.

Day 2: The 12.5-mile day immediately began with a steep mile climb to Hawk’s Rock. This day would include two mountain climbs, more than 2,200 feet of elevation and the most stunning views, which made the hike well worth the effort. Black bears are known to frequent this portion of the trail, though I was glad not to meet any. Day two tested my endurance most, between the strenuous elevation and the sweltering sun during one of the hottest weekends of the summer.

Day 3: My youngest daughter, Abigail, walked ahead of me for most of the first four miles. After we stopped for lunch, she decided to go home to rest, while I continued to Route 641/Trindle Road. Even at 5 years old, she is an old soul, telling me she was going to be sad to leave the trail, innately knowing the benefit of a good walk outside. Had we undertaken the hike earlier in the summer, we would have been able to gather raspberries directly off the bushes that lined the path. The day ended with a total of 8.5 miles hiked, taking me closer to the truck stops and distribution centers, where Cumberland County’s critical transportation centers are teeming with activity.

Day 4: I started at Trindle Road and walked four and a half miles to Boiling Springs. The newly refurbished Children’s Lake was back to its glory with kids fishing, couples walking and people catching up on the benches that surround the lake. There, I was joined by friends who accompanied me to the end of Cumberland County – another 3.5 miles north with an uphill finish overlooking the beauty of the Pennsylvania countryside.

I began my hike along the Appalachian Trail with a goal inspired by the hardworking people I am blessed to represent. I ended with a new appreciation for the invaluable gift of the Appalachian Trail and our beautiful commonwealth. I also ended with new hope that what unites us is greater than what divides us.

All walks of life can benefit from their own walk through nature. I recommend it for not just the physical benefits, but also for the benefits to the soul. Four days, 40 miles, and 4,400 feet of elevation served as the vehicle for these lessons, and I leave the experience grateful for the beauty and opportunities we are fortunate enough to have in Pennsylvania. Perspective is everything, and I found it on the trail.