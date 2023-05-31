Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

To say that the COVID-19 pandemic changed the world would be an understatement. Its impact is almost impossible to measure, much less put into words. It took a toll on every part of our lives — from our physical well-being to our emotions and what we prioritize.

Despite the devastation it caused, COVID-19 taught us many things. One of the critical points it put forth was the importance of having access to health care. As the pandemic lingers, this point continues to prove important, particularly for families who get their insurance through Pennsylvania’s Department of Human Services (DHS).

If you or your family has coverage through Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), you may know that Pennsylvania started unwinding the continuous coverage requirements on April 1. This process will continue for the next 12 months. The requirement was put in place in response to the pandemic. Because of it, you did not have to complete renewal paperwork to stay eligible for Medicaid. Now that the requirement has ended, normal Medicaid eligibility rules have resumed.

This change means that you will have to complete your renewal packet by your renewal due date to learn if you can keep your Medicaid coverage. The most important thing is knowing what to do and when to do it to stay covered. Take the process one step at a time to keep it manageable.

Update your contact information with DHS. This will allow them to send you timely information by mail. You can also sign up for email and text message alerts.

Check your renewal date and complete your paperwork on time. This will help you avoid the risk of losing your coverage. Your renewal date is unique to you. If you don’t know your renewal date and are a UPMC for You member, you can call Member Services at 1-800-286-4242 (TTY: 711). There are four ways you can complete and submit your renewal:

• Online: Complete your renewal online in COMPASS at dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS.

• Telephone: Call the Consumer Service Center at 1-866-550-4355 (TTY: 1-877-202-3021).

• By Mail: Complete and return the forms by mailing them back in the provided envelope.

• In Person: Complete and submit your renewal in person at any local County Assistance Office (CAO).

DHS will send you reminders to update your relevant information 90 days before your renewal due date. You will get a renewal packet in the mail 30 to 45 days before your renewal is due. You should complete and return your forms as soon as you get them. This is true even if nothing has changed. You will not lose your coverage without having a chance to complete a renewal or update your information.

Don't get discouraged if you complete your renewal and are no longer eligible for Medicaid. You may have other options to get free or low-cost insurance.

Understand your health insurance options if you are no longer eligible for Medicaid. One of these options is CHIP coverage for children up to the age of 19. Other options include a plan through Pennie, Pennsylvania’s health insurance marketplace, or coverage through an employer.

The renewal process may feel overwhelming, but help is available and it’s OK to ask for it. Anyone can visit one of our nine UPMC Health Plan Connect Center locations for help renewing your Medicaid coverage. You can also visit for help understanding health insurance options that may be available to you if you lose your Medicaid eligibility. Making an appointment is preferable, but walk-ins are welcome. Visit upmchealthplan.com/connect-centers for more information. Your local County Assistance Office and COMPASS — Pennsylvania’s health and human services website — are also resources that can help.

Remember, your health is important, and you need to protect it. Having health insurance can help you do that.

John Lovelace is president of UPMC for You, as well as government programs and individual advantage products at UPMC Health Plan.