Guest Editorial: Why doesn't Pa. state government practice Equal Pay for Equal Work

The impact of this wage discrimination has directly harmed the lives of the very vulnerable people the Commonwealth has pledged to protect as well. Community disability programs, forced to pay poverty wages under the state’s funding formula, are unable to hire enough workers to staff their programs. At the height of the pandemic, 80% of all DSPs quit their jobs because they could not survive on the wage provided; that number is still almost 40%. Meanwhile, state-owned programs continue operating with a modest turnover rate of 17%.

With the loss of those DSPs, 6,500+ Pennsylvanians with intellectual disabilities and autism lost their services and supports because there was simply not enough staff to serve them. Many of these community programs remain closed because there are not enough people willing to even apply for these positions at poverty wages.

During this time, while these 6,500 people lost their services, the state went to extreme measures to ensure that NO state centers terminated people from service or were sent back to their elderly parents.

Today, more than 13,000 people are waiting for service, including 5,000 in crisis conditions. Many of them have waited years. Years.