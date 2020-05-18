Guest Editorial: Where do we go from here?

At its worst, the pandemic feeds such frustration. At its best, it causes people to come together. The process of cross-pollinating positive ideas creates understanding and hope.

Last week, we hosted a virtual meeting of a dozen small businesses, each of which provides long-term care services. Most of us have experienced COVID-19 deaths of clients. We seemed to agree that we must continue to practice and promote new safety protocols for our employees and clients until development of a vaccine can prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the strains that mutate off it.

It is time for us all to create ways to stay safe together and remain hopeful. Let’s recognize, practice and model safe behaviors without the government needing to control us. As a person with higher risk than those who are younger and healthier, I sadly declined an invitation to a Memorial Day picnic.

I am grateful that Dickinson College had the good sense to cancel Bluegrass on the Grass, though I will miss it terribly.

I am “one of those people” who will politely challenge others at the grocery store to respect my right not to have my space invaded. I hope others will do likewise, especially as more retail opens.