Guest Editorial: Vaccines are safe and effective at preventing serious illness and hospitalizations

With the first strain, an infected person could pass the virus onto two people on average. With the delta variant, an infected person has the potential to spread it to as many as six or seven others, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Masking can help to prevent that transmission, but vaccinations still are the gold standard for those who are eligible to get the shot.

Another difference we are seeing with delta is that patients seeking care are trending younger. The average age of those hospitalized for COVID-19 at WellSpan hospitals in December 2020, at the height of the winter surge, was almost 70 years old. In August 2021, it was much closer to 60. That is because a much higher percentage of our senior citizens have gotten vaccinated. Again, the facts clearly show that the time to act is now, to protect our friends and neigh.

For more than 20 months, our WellSpan care team members have shown up every hour of every day to help our friends and neighbors through this pandemic. You can help, too. Mask up and join the more than 168 million Americans who have gotten vaccinated.