Guest Editorial: Understanding COVID-19 information

Where do you find the information you need about COVID-19?

Most of us have questions about COVID-19. Do we need to wear masks or not? Should I get the vaccine? How do I know if I have COVID? Where can I get a test? Is it safe to take a trip, or have a birthday party, or visit grandma?

The news, whether we see it on television or read it in the paper, online or on social media is full of information, misinformation and disinformation. Nearly every day we’re swamped with updates about the pandemic. Most of us have struggled to know what to do and what to believe.

It’s important to know the difference between information, misinformation and disinformation. Information is what is known to be accurate right now. One of the problems we’ve had since the beginning of the pandemic is that the information has changed over time.