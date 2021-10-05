Guest Editorial: Understanding COVID-19 information

Where do you find the information you need about COVID-19?
Most of us have questions about COVID-19. Do we need to wear masks or not? Should I get the vaccine? How do I know if I have COVID? Where can I get a test? Is it safe to take a trip, or have a birthday party, or visit grandma?
The news, whether we see it on television or read it in the paper, online or on social media is full of information, misinformation and disinformation. Nearly every day we’re swamped with updates about the pandemic. Most of us have struggled to know what to do and what to believe.
It’s important to know the difference between information, misinformation and disinformation. Information is what is known to be accurate right now. One of the problems we’ve had since the beginning of the pandemic is that the information has changed over time.
In early 2020, COVID-19 was new to all of us — including the doctors and scientists that many of us look to for good information. Some things that were thought to be true early in the pandemic turned out to be wrong — but as the scientists learned more about this new virus, they shared the new information with us. It was confusing and sometimes made us angry when it seemed like the experts had changed their minds, but it’s important to have the most current information, even if it contradicts what we were told before.
But what about misinformation and disinformation? Misinformation is information that is wrong, but it’s not spread with bad intention. Somebody made a mistake — they misunderstood something they heard or read. People who spread misinformation usually think they are sharing good information — but they’re not.
Disinformation is false information that is created in order to mislead people. The people who create disinformation are doing so for their own reasons, often for their own profit or to benefit their own causes.
You can help stop the spread of bad information. Before you share a social media post or forward an online article to someone, stop for a moment and ask yourself a few questions. Who wrote this? And why? Are they an expert on COVID-19 or are they writing this for some other reason? Try to find out more about the original source of the information. It’s a good idea to look at other sources, too, to see if they agree or disagree with what you’re reading.
One great online source of health information, including information about COVID-19, is the website MedlinePlus (medlineplus.gov). Medlineplus is a service of the National Library of Medicine. Their librarians find relevant, current, trustworthy information that is easy to understand. Their information is available in English and Spanish and is free to everyone.
If you want help finding current, unbiased, accurate information, try the library. Librarians specialize in finding the best resources for you. Many public libraries have online collections so, if you already have a library card and access to a computer, you don’t even have to go to the library.
You can also contact a medical librarian. Medical librarians specialize in health information and often work in hospitals. Hospital librarians provide information to physicians, nurses and other health-care providers. They have subscriptions to thousands of medical journals and information databases covering anything from cell-level molecular biology to human disease, drug in-depth analysis and the latest scientific study results from all over the world. Not all medical libraries are open to the public, but many medical librarians will happily answer phone and email questions.
For assistance with COVID-19 and other health information needs, contact the medical librarians at UPMC Central Pa. Combined, we have over 60 years of experience in providing medical information. Librarians cannot provide medical care and are not allowed to give medical advice, but we can help you find answers for general health-related questions or further information about your medical diagnoses. Contact the medical librarians at UPMC Central Pa. by email at PN_libraries@upmc.edu.
Helen Houpt has served as librarian at UPMC Community Osteopathic for 23 years. She is on the Board of Trustees for the Partnership for Better Health in Carlisle.