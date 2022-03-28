Guest Editorial: True mission of group

For good reason, the proposal for a Claremont Mission Fund has attracted the attention of those in the community who want Claremont’s historic mission of service to the indigent elderly to continue. That mission is a matter of civic values and pride that has endured in Cumberland County for nearly 200 years.

The Claremont Mission Fund was first proposed to our county commissioners in early February. What follows is an extensive excerpt from the actual proposal.

Suggestion: To set aside the net proceeds of the sale of Claremont in a specially designated fund named: the Claremont Mission Fund.

The funds would be invested, and only a standard percentage of the fund balance would be used for Cumberland County citizen needs which align with Claremont’s historical and current mission: to assist indigent county residents and those who are elderly and in need of long-term care, including housing, in-home and other supportive human services. This use could also include investments in workforce and program development for the indigent and those with long-term care needs to benefit Cumberland County’s poor and elderly. The intent would not be to replace any services that are funded through Medicaid and to allow the fund’s principal balance to actually grow over time.

Background: Cumberland County first established Claremont in 1829 as a home for the indigent. It has remained under county operation continuously for the intervening years, eventually changing its focus to nursing home care. There remains ample need for the human service mission Claremont has historically fulfilled.

It makes sense, therefore, that the sale of the nursing home, which operates as a county “business” from a dedicated fund, should result in a benefit to the county’s citizens commensurate with the historical mission to which Claremont’s expenditures and revenues have been targeted.

While it must be tempting to use the proceeds of the Claremont sale for other county purposes, the county has abundant unrestricted reserves that it can use for ongoing county operations as indicated in several recent annual financial reports and confirmed by the County’s AAA bond rating.

“In 2019, Cumberland County’s healthy level of fund balance in its general fund allowed the County to retain the highest Standard & Poor’s credit rating, AAA, for the 12th consecutive year. The Government Finance Officers Association recommends governments maintain a general fund unrestricted fund balance of at least two months of expenditures. At Dec. 31, 2019, Cumberland County’s general fund unrestricted fund balance of $45,209,437 represented approximately eight months of general fund expenditures and program subsidies. A healthy fund balance aides (sic) the County in managing financial risks and contingencies and helps ensure stable tax rates. Cumberland County’s total fund balance at Dec. 31, 2019, including restricted and unrestricted, was $50,316,333.” CAFR for the year ending Dec. 31, 2019.

Cumberland County’s excellent financial position means that there are no competing urgent needs for the revenue windfall that the sale of Claremont will bring. In fact, the fastest growing county in Pennsylvania appears able to well afford to dedicate those monies to continue to benefit Cumberland County’s indigent and elderly. Additionally, due to exceedingly generous current Federal funding, Cumberland County will receive approximately $50 Million to support county programs outside of funding support for the standard services being provided across the county. This windfall will make the nursing home proceeds unnecessary for existing operations or even the substantial expansion of services for the next three years.

Considerations for a potential Claremont Mission Fund: Although the dedicated fund would exist as part of the county budget under control of the county commissioners, an advisory committee could be established to review and recommend expenditures from this fund. The intent for the committee would be to relieve the Commissioners of the burden of deciding specific allocations while still being entirely involved in approving the expenditures of the fund. The advisory committee members, to be appointed by unanimous vote of all three sitting commissioners, could include:

Cumberland County Aging and Community Service Director

Cumberland County Finance Director

Representatives of at least two Cumberland County municipalities

Two representatives of private-sector Cumberland County agencies which focus on local elderly, human services and housing needs

Several citizens of Cumberland County at large.

Readers may be forgiven if this description seems to be at odds with that of County Commissioner Gary Eichelberger in his misleading guest editorial of March 23. His falsehoods are too numerous to fully refute.

Apart from misleading the public about the Claremont Mission Fund, Mr. Eichelberger repeatedly refused to discuss publicly what would happen to the Claremont funds until March 23 when he laid out his banquet of spending.

This reveals a fundamental difference between those who support the Claremont Mission Fund and Mr. Eichelberger. He wants to spend the money; supporters of the fund want to invest it.

Another fundamental difference is that supporters believe the public and the other commissioners should be involved in deciding what to do with $22.5 million, not one commissioner acting on his own. In the past two years, hundreds of county citizens have shown they care about Claremont and its legacy. They deserve Mr. Eichelberger’s respect, not his derision.

The sale of Claremont presents a once-in-a-lifetime windfall from a publicly owned institution. The county can and should invest that money into the Claremont Mission Fund so that Cumberland County’s proud tradition of caring for our poor elderly can continue into the future.

Tim Potts is the spokesperson for Citizens Saving Claremont.

